USM to host annual Economic Outlook Forum

Southern Miss will hold a forum placing banking, finance and economic development under one roof.
Southern Miss will hold a forum placing banking, finance and economic development under one roof.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Economic trends and forecasts will be the primary focus of the 2022 Economic Outlook Forum at the University of Southern Mississippi.

The annual forum will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, at at the Thad Cochran Center Grand Ballroom on the university’s Hattiesburg campus.

The USM College of Business and Economic Development is coordinating the forum that brings together experts from banking, finance, and academia to explore a variety of issues and research related to the economic outlook for 2022.

The First, a National Banking Association, serves as the title sponsor.

“The Economic Outlook Forum is always a much-anticipated annual event, but perhaps even more so this year due to factors that have impacted the economy in recent months, such as the ‘great resignation’, inflation, and supply chain problems,” said Bret Becton, dean of USM’s College of Business and Economic Development.

“I’m sure there is tremendous interest in what our presenters have to say about their impact on the economy going forward.”

The forum’s featured speaker will be Adrienne Slack, vice president and regional executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta (Atlanta Fed), New Orleans Branch. As part of her role, Slack is responsible for the New Orleans Branch Board of Directors, regional Energy Advisory Council and for providing insight and counsel to the Atlanta Fed’s monetary policy process.

She also contributes to the Atlanta Fed’s strategic planning process and advises on regional community and economic development matters, including economic mobility and resilience.

The forum will also include a presentation from Dr. Chad Miller, professor of economic development and graduate coordinator of the Master of Science in Economic Development program at USM.

Miller works closely with the Trent Lott National Center conducting student-directed community research projects and has conducted more than $3 million of sponsored research. He teaches economic development organization management, research data analytics, real estate development and land use planning, and coordinates the International Economic Development accredited True South Basic Economic Development course.

To learn more or register for the forum, visit: www.usm.edu/business/eof

