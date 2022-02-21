Petal water/sewer projects on target

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal’s planning of a major water and sewer assessment, repair and expansion continues to move along.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the first two areas that will see work will be the Castlewoods neighborhood and the McSwain community.

At Castlewoods, the city plans to add a sewer main line and a lift station to support 80 new homes being built.

At McSwain, the city will make water line improvements on Williams and Sherril streets.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.