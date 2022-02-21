Win Stuff
Petal water/sewer projects on target

The first two projects in the City of Petal's massive sewer/water lines upgrade are on track to start as scheduled.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal’s planning of a major water and sewer assessment, repair and expansion continues to move along.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the first two areas that will see work will be the Castlewoods neighborhood and the McSwain community.

At Castlewoods, the city plans to add a sewer main line and a lift station to support 80 new homes being built.

At McSwain, the city will make water line improvements on Williams and Sherril streets.

