Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Pearl Police Department makes arrests in catalytic converter thefts

The Pearl Police Department has made three arrests in what they suspect to be a string of...
The Pearl Police Department has made three arrests in what they suspect to be a string of catalytic converter thefts.(Pearl Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl Police Department has made three arrests in what they suspect to be a string of catalytic converter thefts.

According to the Pearl Police Department’s Facebook page, Roderick Davenport, 37, Reshaud Lewis, 19, and Chesare Rivers, 32, were arrested in connection to several vehicle burglaries.

Pearl Police have arrested three suspects they believe to be a crew of catalytic converter thieves. Several vehicles...

Posted by Pearl Police Department on Monday, February 21, 2022

Police say that they located the suspects’ vehicle during their investigation on February 16, and detectives were able to link the suspects to several thefts of catalytic converters and stolen items in the area.

Search warrants were executed, resulting in the recovery of several converters along with burglary tools.

Police also say that a handgun that had been reported stolen was recovered as well.

The suspects are from Houston, Texas and police say that they have a criminal history that includes burglaries, sale, and use of illegal drugs, theft, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The suspects are being held at the Rankin County Detention Center.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six Family Dollar stores in the Pine Belt were listed by the Food and Drug Administration as...
FDA says items at 6 Family Dollar stores in Pine Belt possibly contaminated
A pedestrian hit by a vehicle Friday died from his injuries overnight at a local hospital.
Pedestrian struck by car Friday dies from injuries
Doctors keeping a close eye on new subvariant
Infinite Iron brings a gym to the City of Richton.
Richton resident bringing new gym to his hometown
Residents react to ACLU’s comments about JPD checkpoints

Latest News

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders
Rodney Newell, 55.
Bay Springs man reported missing
Banner moments ahead for banner art
Banner moments ahead for banner art
USM baseball thwacks North Alabama
USM baseball thwacks North Alabama