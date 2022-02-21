Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win invalidated

(WAVE/Gray News) - Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win has been invalidated “and all purse money forfeited,” according to Monday’s ruling by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

The horse was disqualified for a positive drug test, and Bob Baffert, the horse’s trainer, is suspended 90 days and fined $7,500.

Mandaloun will be declared the official winner of Kentucky Derby 147 if the ruling is upheld, giving trainer Brad Cox his first race victory.

The Prontico colt Medina Spirit won Baffert his record seventh Kentucky Derby on May 1, WAVE reported.

Eight days later, the trainer announced the horse has tested positive for betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory that is prohibited in Kentucky on race day, in a post-Derby drug test.

In June, Baffert was suspended from racing horses at Churchill Downs for two years.

Baffert contended Medina Spirit was given betamethasone as an ointment for a skin rash after his veterinarian recommended it; the use of the drug as an ointment, according to his lawyers, does not violate the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s rules. Betamethasone as an injection is against KHRC regulations.

In December, the horse suffered a heart attack and “died immediately” on the main track at Santa Anita Park in California after a workout.

“It runs contrary to the scientifically proven facts in this case and the rules of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission,” attorney Craig Robertson said in a statement. “We will be filing an immediate appeal.”

In December, Medina Spirit died on the main track at Santa Anita Park in California shortly after a workout. A necropsy revealed no definitive cause, according to the California Horse Racing Commission, though Baffert had initially said the horse died of a heart attack. Medina Spirit was found to have swollen lungs, foam in his windpipe, an enlarged spleen, congestion, and hemorrhages in his tissues, all typical of a horse that has suddenly died.

Without directly addressing Medina Spirit or Baffert, Churchill Downs, Inc. issued a statement on Monday’s disqualification and congratulated Cox, as well as Mandaloun’s owner and the jockey who rode him in the Derby.

“Today Churchill Downs recognizes Mandaloun as the winner of the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby and extends our congratulations to owner/breeder Juddmonte, trainer Brad Cox and jockey Florent Geroux,” the statement says. “Winning the Kentucky Derby is one of the most exciting achievements in sports and we look forward to celebrating Mandaloun on a future date in a way that is fitting of this rare distinction.”

