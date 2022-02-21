Laurel Police Department promotes 3 officers

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, the Laurel Police Department promoted three of its officers during a brief promotion ceremony held at city hall.

Sgt. John Stringer was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and officers Roman Moss and Heath Blancett were each promoted to the rank of sergeant. All three officers will be working in patrol.

Deputy Chief Earl Reed said he was excited about the day knowing what the promotions mean to everyone.

“It means a whole lot, this morning I could hardly sleep. I can remember my first promotion when I got promoted back in 2010. Last night it was hard to go to sleep just thinking about these guys on their promotions,” Reed said. “This is a blessing to the City of Laurel with these men’s promotions, we have about 40 years of experience with these three promotions.”

These promotions were the result of the Laurel Police Department recognizing the value of its officers in the department and their faithful duty to the community.

Mayor Johnny Magee presided over the promotion’s ceremony.

