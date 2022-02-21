Grocery store reportedly coming to Heidelberg

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - After three years of being considered a food desert, the town of Heidelberg is getting a much-needed new business… a grocery store.

The City of Heidelberg recently announced a Piggly Wiggly is on the way.

Soloman Barnett is a Heidelberg resident, born and raised, he says it’s been a long time coming.

“Three years ago, up until now, we had to go all the way to Laurel to get anything or Meriden. One of my friends said to me one time, you know, it’s a grand shame you have to (go to) Laurel to get an onion,” said Barnett.

Mayor David Taylor was elected in June. He ran with a promise to focus on bringing a grocer back to town, and now he’s happy to see it happening.

“One of the primary reasons of my campaign was the desire to bring a grocery store back to our dear town, and we received that good news this past week. And, we’re looking forward to these doors opening and after renovations this summer,” said Taylor.

Barnett says this will help the town, especially the elderly citizens.

“We have so many older people who can’t drive to Laurel and other places. They have to hire somebody to take them to Laurel. Now they can drive to Piggly Wiggly near the interstate, they don’t have to go out of town,” said Barnett.

Not only will this benefit people living in the city limits, but it will also help residents living in surrounding areas like Oak Bowery, Beaver Meadow and Paulding.

“So, I believe this is a very, very successful business, and we look forward to them being here,” said Taylor.

Renovations will start on building in the next few weeks with the plan to open for business this summer.

