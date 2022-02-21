Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Grocery store reportedly coming to Heidelberg

A Piggly Wiggly grocery store is expected to open this comming summer.
Heidelberg to get a grocery store.
Heidelberg to get a grocery store.(Mia Monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - After three years of being considered a food desert, the town of Heidelberg is getting a much-needed new business… a grocery store.

The City of Heidelberg recently announced a Piggly Wiggly is on the way.

Soloman Barnett is a Heidelberg resident, born and raised, he says it’s been a long time coming.

“Three years ago, up until now, we had to go all the way to Laurel to get anything or Meriden. One of my friends said to me one time, you know, it’s a grand shame you have to (go to) Laurel to get an onion,” said Barnett.

Mayor David Taylor was elected in June. He ran with a promise to focus on bringing a grocer back to town, and now he’s happy to see it happening.

“One of the primary reasons of my campaign was the desire to bring a grocery store back to our dear town, and we received that good news this past week. And, we’re looking forward to these doors opening and after renovations this summer,” said Taylor.

Barnett says this will help the town, especially the elderly citizens.

“We have so many older people who can’t drive to Laurel and other places. They have to hire somebody to take them to Laurel. Now they can drive to Piggly Wiggly near the interstate, they don’t have to go out of town,” said Barnett.

Not only will this benefit people living in the city limits, but it will also help residents living in surrounding areas like Oak Bowery, Beaver Meadow and Paulding.

“So, I believe this is a very, very successful business, and we look forward to them being here,” said Taylor.

Renovations will start on building in the next few weeks with the plan to open for business this summer.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Six Family Dollar stores in the Pine Belt were listed by the Food and Drug Administration as...
FDA says items at 6 Family Dollar stores in Pine Belt possibly contaminated
Susan Ashley Dikes
Wife accused of killing husband in weekend shooting in Wayne Co.
A pedestrian hit by a vehicle Friday died from his injuries overnight at a local hospital.
Pedestrian struck by car Friday dies from injuries
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders
Rodney Newell, 55.
Bay Springs man found safe

Latest News

Christian Services welcomes diners into the dining room for hot meals.
Christian Services re-opens soup kitchen dining room for meals
These promotions were the result of the Laurel Police Department recognizing the value of its...
Laurel Police Department promotes 3 officers
Infinite Iron brings a gym to the City of Richton.
Richton resident bringing new gym to his hometown
A community cleanup day was held in Brooklyn Saturday.
‘Bring Back Brooklyn’ clean-up day held Saturday