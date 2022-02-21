Christian Services re-opens soup kitchen dining room for meals

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Christian Services’ soup kitchen dining room is open again. It has been closed for nearly two years, since the start of the pandemic.

“I’m seeing a lot of smiles on my staff’s face too because we’ve missed a lot of people. And I’m just glad to see that everybody’s good and healthy and back. So staff are smiling, diners are smiling,” says Maggie West, Executive Director of Christian Services.

After nearly two years, the organization welcomed people into its new and improved indoor dining room. It features new art and decorations for people to enjoy with their hot meals.

West says it’s great to spend time with diners again.

“They just love the fellowship with each other, they love getting to hear the word they love just to be able to sit and not rush and not have to eat on the go. They have just been back in their - what they call home. Many of them have said it’s nice to be back home,” she says.

During lunch, diners have a chance to memorize the scripture verse of the week. If they can recite it from memory after the meal, they get a small gift.

“This week’s scripture is to show love not only in words but in actions and truth. And we just thought that was fitting for February. You know, actions speak louder than words and one of the actions we wanted to do was to open back up and just tell the community how much we love them,” West says.

Christian Services are also giving out hygiene kits this week while supplies last.

“It’s just going to get better every day. So we’re just really excited to be able to do it safely and give everybody a place to be back together again,” West says.

The soup kitchen is open for two hot meal seatings at 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from now on.

Christian Services is still offering the drive-through and walk-up to-go meals every weekday downtown for those who can’t come inside for fellowship.

