Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Christian Services re-opens soup kitchen dining room for meals

Christian Services welcomes diners into the dining room for hot meals.
Christian Services welcomes diners into the dining room for hot meals.(WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Christian Services’ soup kitchen dining room is open again. It has been closed for nearly two years, since the start of the pandemic.

“I’m seeing a lot of smiles on my staff’s face too because we’ve missed a lot of people. And I’m just glad to see that everybody’s good and healthy and back. So staff are smiling, diners are smiling,” says Maggie West, Executive Director of Christian Services.

After nearly two years, the organization welcomed people into its new and improved indoor dining room. It features new art and decorations for people to enjoy with their hot meals.

West says it’s great to spend time with diners again.

“They just love the fellowship with each other, they love getting to hear the word they love just to be able to sit and not rush and not have to eat on the go. They have just been back in their - what they call home. Many of them have said it’s nice to be back home,” she says.

During lunch, diners have a chance to memorize the scripture verse of the week. If they can recite it from memory after the meal, they get a small gift.

“This week’s scripture is to show love not only in words but in actions and truth. And we just thought that was fitting for February. You know, actions speak louder than words and one of the actions we wanted to do was to open back up and just tell the community how much we love them,” West says.

Christian Services are also giving out hygiene kits this week while supplies last.

“It’s just going to get better every day. So we’re just really excited to be able to do it safely and give everybody a place to be back together again,” West says.

The soup kitchen is open for two hot meal seatings at 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from now on.

Christian Services is still offering the drive-through and walk-up to-go meals every weekday downtown for those who can’t come inside for fellowship.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Six Family Dollar stores in the Pine Belt were listed by the Food and Drug Administration as...
FDA says items at 6 Family Dollar stores in Pine Belt possibly contaminated
Susan Ashley Dikes
Wife accused of killing husband in weekend shooting in Wayne Co.
A pedestrian hit by a vehicle Friday died from his injuries overnight at a local hospital.
Pedestrian struck by car Friday dies from injuries
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders
Rodney Newell, 55.
Bay Springs man found safe

Latest News

Heidelberg to get a grocery store.
Grocery store reportedly coming to Heidelberg
These promotions were the result of the Laurel Police Department recognizing the value of its...
Laurel Police Department promotes 3 officers
Infinite Iron brings a gym to the City of Richton.
Richton resident bringing new gym to his hometown
A community cleanup day was held in Brooklyn Saturday.
‘Bring Back Brooklyn’ clean-up day held Saturday