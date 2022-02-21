Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Child killed in drive-by shooting at a park in McComb

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) -A child was killed, and four other people were shot in a drive-by shooting in McComb around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Pike County Coroner Wally Jones says the shooting occurred on Minnesota Avenue and 6th Street at a park in McComb.

According to Coroner Jones, the boy died at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center. Authorities have not given any information at this time about the condition of the other four people.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six Family Dollar stores in the Pine Belt were listed by the Food and Drug Administration as...
FDA says items at 6 Family Dollar stores in Pine Belt possibly contaminated
A pedestrian hit by a vehicle Friday died from his injuries overnight at a local hospital.
Pedestrian struck by car Friday dies from injuries
Residents react to ACLU’s comments about JPD checkpoints
Doctors keeping a close eye on new subvariant
Infinite Iron brings a gym to the City of Richton.
Richton resident bringing new gym to his hometown

Latest News

Banner moments ahead for banner art
Banner moments ahead for banner art
USM baseball thwacks North Alabama
USM baseball thwacks North Alabama
The first two projects in the City of Petal's upgrade and expansion of its waterline and sewer...
Petal water/sewer projects on target
The University of Southern Mississippi Women's Indoor Track and Field team, defended its...
USM women defend C-USA Indoor Track title
Fannie Lou Hamer: Celebrating the life, legacy, and accomplishments of a Mississippi trailblazer