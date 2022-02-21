Win Stuff
02/21 Ryan’s “Damp” Monday Morning Forecast

Our sunny, warmer weekend gives way to several grey, rainy days starting today.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Hope you enjoyed your sunny weekend, because clouds and rain are moving in and they’ll stick with us for most of the week. Today will be one of the wettest of the week thanks to a lingering warm front which doesn’t look like it will quite come together, but act as a jumping off point for today’s showers. That wave of energy will leave us later today, but it’ll be replaced by another developing frontal system. This one will miss us to the north, but it’ll still bring grey skies and scattered showers for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. It won’t be until late Thursday night/early Friday morning before a front will actually pass through the Pine Belt, finally bringing cooler and drier weather.

Even then cloud cover lingers though, meaning it won’t be until next week before we see consistent sunshine...ironically right as we’re trending in a “cooler-than-average” direction.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

