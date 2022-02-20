Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old Cleveland man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Louis Alison...
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Louis Alison King of Cleveland, Miss., in Bolivar County.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WLBT) -The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Louis Alison King of Cleveland, Miss., in Bolivar County.

He is described as a white male, six feet four inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on the morning of Saturday, February 19 near Ninth Avenue in Bolivar County.

Louis Alison King is believed to be in a 2018 black Ford Escape bearing MS tag BLA4351 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Louis Alison King suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Louis Alison King, contact Cleveland Police Department at 662-843-3611.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian hit by a vehicle Friday died from his injuries overnight at a local hospital.
Pedestrian struck by car Friday dies from injuries
Jackson Police Department
JPD asks for help in identifying suspect in fatal Clinton Boulevard shooting
Residents react to ACLU’s comments about JPD checkpoints
One lucky person is holding a record-breaking ticket for the highest single jackpot sold in...
Lottery ticket for largest single jackpot sold at South Mississippi store
Scott Berry
Another quick start, good pitching, add up to a 7-3 win for USM baseball

Latest News

Six Family Dollar stores in the Pine Bet were listed by the Food and Drug Administration to...
FDA says items at 6 Family Dollar stores in Pine Belt possibly contaminated
Hattiesburg Tigers
High School Hoops - Pine Belt schools punch tickets to 3rd round
Hattiesburg Tigers
High School Hoops - Pine Belt schools punch tickets to 3rd round
Some 3,000 acres in Greene County underwent a prescribed burn Sunday in the Chickasawhay Ranger...
Burn to cover 3,000-plus acres in Greene County
Doctors keeping a close eye on new subvariant