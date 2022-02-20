Richton resident bringing new gym to his hometown

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Richton residents used to have to drive 20 minutes to Petal to go to the nearest gym for a workout.

That is not the case anymore.

Richton resident Parker Thoms has opened up Infinite Iron, a new gym that he built in just three months.

“Taking away that 20-minute drive.” Thoms said, “I mean there’s more than probably 200 people (who) will agree that this is a lot more convenient,” said Thoms, .

Thoms started his fitness journey by making videos on how to maximize workouts and do them properly on his social media pages. Now, he has his own facility to share his knowledge with the town of Richton.

“To bring this gym, let people work out and exercise and get fit means a lot to me,” said Thoms. “Teaching people the right way to do things and having a place to do that is really important, especially in a small town, a working town where no big company or whatever big fitness center is going to come to.”

Currently, about 50 members are registered for the gym in Richton and Thoms is working on building another location in Taylorsville.

Membership prices and information on the gym can be found on its website.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.