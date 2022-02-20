Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Richton resident bringing new gym to his hometown

Infinite Iron brings a gym to the City of Richton.
Infinite Iron brings a gym to the City of Richton.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Richton residents used to have to drive 20 minutes to Petal to go to the nearest gym for a workout.

That is not the case anymore.

Richton resident Parker Thoms has opened up Infinite Iron, a new gym that he built in just three months.

“Taking away that 20-minute drive.” Thoms said, “I mean there’s more than probably 200 people (who) will agree that this is a lot more convenient,” said Thoms, .

Thoms started his fitness journey by making videos on how to maximize workouts and do them properly on his social media pages. Now, he has his own facility to share his knowledge with the town of Richton.

“To bring this gym, let people work out and exercise and get fit means a lot to me,” said Thoms. “Teaching people the right way to do things and having a place to do that is really important, especially in a small town, a working town where no big company or whatever big fitness center is going to come to.”

Currently, about 50 members are registered for the gym in Richton and Thoms is working on building another location in Taylorsville.

Membership prices and information on the gym can be found on its website.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A pedestrian hit by a vehicle Friday died from his injuries overnight at a local hospital.
Pedestrian struck by car Friday dies from injuries
Jackson Police Department
JPD asks for help in identifying suspect in fatal Clinton Boulevard shooting
Residents react to ACLU’s comments about JPD checkpoints
One lucky person is holding a record-breaking ticket for the highest single jackpot sold in...
Lottery ticket for largest single jackpot sold at South Mississippi store
Scott Berry
Another quick start, good pitching, add up to a 7-3 win for USM baseball

Latest News

The March of Mayors is a 4-week long canned food drive, with each of the 11 participating...
Extra Table’s ‘March of the Mayors’ food drive to benefit local pantries, soup kitchens
Home Instead, a caregiving business with a branch in Hattiesburg is hiring for the Pine Belt...
Caregivers needed in the Pine Belt
Both cases were in the age range of 11 to 17 years old.
MSDH: 2 additional pediatric COVID-19 deaths reported in Miss.
Two more Mississippi children, between the ages of 11 and 17, have died from COVID-19, and both...
Thursday's COVID-19 conversation with Pediatrician Dr. Tamara Harper