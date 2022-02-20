Pocket Museum holding ‘Banner Art Contest’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum announces a Banner Art Contest celebrating FestivalSouth 2022.

“FestivalSouth is dedicated to bringing the arts to our community” said Mike Lopinto, co-artistic director for FestivalSouth.

“Inviting our citizens to create art and have the opportunity to showcase it at our wonderful Pocket Museum during the festival is just another way we partner to showcase Hattiesburg’s thriving arts culture.”

Artists of all ages and all artistic backgrounds are encouraged to submit a sketch of their artwork for judging.

From the sketch submissions, 25 winners will be chosen. The winners’ banners will be hung in Milo’s Sky-High Gallery above the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum on June 1.

Visitors to the alley will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite banner between June 1 and June 20.

The People’s Choice Award Winner will be announced at the final concert of FestivalSouth at the Historic Saenger Theater on June 25.

“The theme for our inaugural Banner Art Contest is “Summer”,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “We want to fill the alley with the sights, sounds and tastes of summer this June and July and the banners will be our visual kick-start.”

Deadlines for the Banner Art Contest are as follows:

Feb. 15: Banner Art Contest announced – artists begin their sketches

March 15: Deadline for submission of artist’s sketch sent via email to pocket@hattiesburg.org or submitted in person at One Convention Center Plaza)

April 15 Announcement of the 25 artists selected for display

May 15 Deadline for completed banners to be delivered to One Convention Center Plaza

June 1: Banners displayed in Milo’s Sky-High Gallery

June 1: June 20: Social media voting for the People’s Choice Award Winner

June 25: Banner artists recognized at FestivalSouth final concert and People’s Choice Award Winner announced.

Final banner size will be 24 inches wide by 48 inches high and will be two-sided.

Artists will paint both sides of the banner, and are encouraged to have a different design for each side.

Artist’s sketches can be submitted in any medium on either paper or canvas in dimensions of 24 inches wide by 48 inches high, 6 inches wide by 12 inches high or 3 inches wide by 6 inches high.

Please e-mail pocket@hattiesburg.org with any questions about the Banner Art Contest.

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum is an attraction of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

