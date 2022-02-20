Win Stuff
Laurel hosts Mardi Gras parade after 2021 cancellation

Mardi Gras reaches Laurel.
By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel’s Mardi Gras parade returned this Saturday after being cancelled because to inclement weather in 2021.

Many local businesses and residents decorated their cars or floats in purple, gold and green, as they tossed candy, moon pies and the classic Mardi Gras beads.

“It is just a great event for Laurel,” said Ken Keyes, who helped create the ‘Boogie Bus’ in the parade. “The Fraternal Order of Police do so much for the kids at Christmas, and we just want to kick back and help any way we can with their fundraiser.”

Laurel’s parade took off around 6:30 Saturday evening and made a circle through downtown Laurel, ending back near Sawmill Square Mall.

