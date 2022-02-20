High School Hoops - Pine Belt schools punch tickets to 3rd round

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Pine Belt area schools took one step closer to the “Big House.” The MHSAA basketball playoffs continued this weekend - here’s a look at all the second round scores from around the area:

Boys

Hattiesburg (55) West Harrison (37)

FCAHS (80) South Pike (55)

Petal (55) Pascagoula (54)

Wayne County (52) Gautier (46)

Picayune (60) South Jones (47)

Raymond (94) Columbia (32)

Heidelberg (72) Scott Central (68) - OT

Velma Jackson (69) Collins (41)

Bay Springs (72) West Bolivar (41)

McEvans (64) Richton (36)

Franklin County (76) Magee (45)

West Tallahatchie (46) Mount Olive (41)

Girls

Pascagoula (61) Oak Grove (53)

Laurel (52) Gautier (40)

Wayne County (55) West Harrison (34)

West Jones (39) Long Beach (22)

Purvis (67) Quitman (60) - OT

Tylertown (54) Enterprise-Clarke (45)

Union (37) West Marion (22)

Jefferson Davis County (48) St. Andrew’s (43)

Velma Jackson (72) North Forrest (69) - OT

Newton (54) Heidelberg (42)

Bay Springs (45) Simmons (32)

Lumberton (50) French Camp (30)

McEvans (77) Taylorsville (40)

Sebastopol (62) Richton (48)

The Elite 8 playoff matchups are set. Winners will punch their tickets to the semifinals in Jackson.

Girls (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Class 5A:

Brookhaven at Laurel

West Jones at Wayne County

Class 4A:

Purvis at Pass Christian

Class 3A:

Franklin County at Tylertown

Jefferson Davis County at Union

Class 1A:

Bay Springs at Lumberton

Boys (Saturday, 7 p.m.)

Class 6A:

Petal at Biloxi

Class 5A:

Wayne County at Picayune

Florence at Hattiesburg

Class 4A:

FCAHS at Moss Point

Class 2A:

Amite County at Heidelberg

Class 1A:

McEvans at Bay Springs

