High School Hoops - Pine Belt schools punch tickets to 3rd round

By Taylor Curet
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Pine Belt area schools took one step closer to the “Big House.” The MHSAA basketball playoffs continued this weekend - here’s a look at all the second round scores from around the area:

Boys

  • Hattiesburg (55) West Harrison (37)
  • FCAHS (80) South Pike (55)
  • Petal (55) Pascagoula (54)
  • Wayne County (52) Gautier (46)
  • Picayune (60) South Jones (47)
  • Raymond (94) Columbia (32)
  • Heidelberg (72) Scott Central (68) - OT
  • Velma Jackson (69) Collins (41)
  • Bay Springs (72) West Bolivar (41)
  • McEvans (64) Richton (36)
  • Franklin County (76) Magee (45)
  • West Tallahatchie (46) Mount Olive (41)

Girls

  • Pascagoula (61) Oak Grove (53)
  • Laurel (52) Gautier (40)
  • Wayne County (55) West Harrison (34)
  • West Jones (39) Long Beach (22)
  • Purvis (67) Quitman (60) - OT
  • Tylertown (54) Enterprise-Clarke (45)
  • Union (37) West Marion (22)
  • Jefferson Davis County (48) St. Andrew’s (43)
  • Velma Jackson (72) North Forrest (69) - OT
  • Newton (54) Heidelberg (42)
  • Bay Springs (45) Simmons (32)
  • Lumberton (50) French Camp (30)
  • McEvans (77) Taylorsville (40)
  • Sebastopol (62) Richton (48)

The Elite 8 playoff matchups are set. Winners will punch their tickets to the semifinals in Jackson.

Girls (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Class 5A:

  • Brookhaven at Laurel
  • West Jones at Wayne County

Class 4A:

  • Purvis at Pass Christian

Class 3A:

  • Franklin County at Tylertown
  • Jefferson Davis County at Union

Class 1A:

  • Bay Springs at Lumberton

Boys (Saturday, 7 p.m.)

Class 6A:

  • Petal at Biloxi

Class 5A:

  • Wayne County at Picayune
  • Florence at Hattiesburg

Class 4A:

  • FCAHS at Moss Point

Class 2A:

  • Amite County at Heidelberg

Class 1A:

  • McEvans at Bay Springs

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

