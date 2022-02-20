High School Hoops - Pine Belt schools punch tickets to 3rd round
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Pine Belt area schools took one step closer to the “Big House.” The MHSAA basketball playoffs continued this weekend - here’s a look at all the second round scores from around the area:
Boys
- Hattiesburg (55) West Harrison (37)
- FCAHS (80) South Pike (55)
- Petal (55) Pascagoula (54)
- Wayne County (52) Gautier (46)
- Picayune (60) South Jones (47)
- Raymond (94) Columbia (32)
- Heidelberg (72) Scott Central (68) - OT
- Velma Jackson (69) Collins (41)
- Bay Springs (72) West Bolivar (41)
- McEvans (64) Richton (36)
- Franklin County (76) Magee (45)
- West Tallahatchie (46) Mount Olive (41)
Girls
- Pascagoula (61) Oak Grove (53)
- Laurel (52) Gautier (40)
- Wayne County (55) West Harrison (34)
- West Jones (39) Long Beach (22)
- Purvis (67) Quitman (60) - OT
- Tylertown (54) Enterprise-Clarke (45)
- Union (37) West Marion (22)
- Jefferson Davis County (48) St. Andrew’s (43)
- Velma Jackson (72) North Forrest (69) - OT
- Newton (54) Heidelberg (42)
- Bay Springs (45) Simmons (32)
- Lumberton (50) French Camp (30)
- McEvans (77) Taylorsville (40)
- Sebastopol (62) Richton (48)
The Elite 8 playoff matchups are set. Winners will punch their tickets to the semifinals in Jackson.
Girls (Friday, 7 p.m.)
Class 5A:
- Brookhaven at Laurel
- West Jones at Wayne County
Class 4A:
- Purvis at Pass Christian
Class 3A:
- Franklin County at Tylertown
- Jefferson Davis County at Union
Class 1A:
- Bay Springs at Lumberton
Boys (Saturday, 7 p.m.)
Class 6A:
- Petal at Biloxi
Class 5A:
- Wayne County at Picayune
- Florence at Hattiesburg
Class 4A:
- FCAHS at Moss Point
Class 2A:
- Amite County at Heidelberg
Class 1A:
- McEvans at Bay Springs
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
