Good chance of a rainy week ahead for Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone.

It is going to be clear in the Pine Belt overnight, with low temperatures in the mid-30s.

On Sunday, look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper-60s. Lows will be in the lower-50s with a 20 percent chance for a shower after midnight.

For Monday, expect cloudy skies with a 70 percent chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm with highs in the lower-70s.

The rain will continue Monday night into Tuesday with lows in the lower-60s and highs on Tuesday in the upper-70s.The chance for rain is 50 percent.

For Wednesday and Thursday, look for a 40 percent chance for showers with highs in the upper-70s and lows in the lower-to-mid-60s.

Friday looks partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance for showers with highs in the mid-60s and lows by Saturday morning in the lower-40s.

Partly-cloudy skies are expected on Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s.

