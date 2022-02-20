Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Federal officials confirm bird flu detected in New York

FILE - Young turkeys stand in a barn at the Moline family turkey farm after the Mason, Iowa,...
FILE - Young turkeys stand in a barn at the Moline family turkey farm after the Mason, Iowa, farm was restocked on Aug. 10, 2015.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a non-commercial backyard flock of birds on Long Island in New York.

Samples from the flock were tested at the Cornell University Animal Health Diagnostic Center and confirmed at the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service laboratories in Ames, Iowa. The USDA announced the confirmation on Saturday.

New York state officials have quarantined the site in Suffolk County and officials said birds on the affected properties “will be depopulated to prevent the spread of disease.”

At least 18 farms in southern Indiana are under quarantine after avian flu was confirmed in the area. (WISH via CNN)

Also on Saturday, Indiana officials said a strain of avian flu has been found at a fourth commercial turkey farm in the southern part of the state.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health said that laboratory testing of a second commercial flock of turkeys in Greene County has come back as presumptively positive for the virus. The samples are being verified at the USDA’s laboratory in Iowa.

Another possible case was found about 5 miles away in Greene County earlier in the week. Two previous cases were found in adjacent Dubois County.

The virus has also been detected in Kentucky and northern Virginia.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says the recent detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these viruses have been detected in the U.S.

The USDA noted in a press release that cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit kills bacteria and viruses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

A pedestrian hit by a vehicle Friday died from his injuries overnight at a local hospital.
Pedestrian struck by car Friday dies from injuries
One lucky person is holding a record-breaking ticket for the highest single jackpot sold in...
Lottery ticket for largest single jackpot sold at South Mississippi store
Cynthia Perkins
Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office
Homeowner, burglary suspect shot in Jasper Co.
Green and McCarty were both booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Felons arrested for possession of gun, large knife

Latest News

At least 18 farms in southern Indiana are under quarantine after avian flu was confirmed in the...
Thousands of turkeys in Indiana killed amid avian flu outbreak
Ellisville holds Mardi Gras parade after unanimous board decision.
Ellisville holds Mardi Gras parade
Residents react to ACLU’s comments about JPD checkpoints
Scott Berry
Another quick start, good pitching, add up to a 7-3 win for USM baseball