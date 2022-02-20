Win Stuff
FDA says items at 6 Family Dollar stores in Pine Belt possibly contaminated

Six Family Dollar stores in the Pine Belt were listed by the Food and Drug Administration as...
Six Family Dollar stores in the Pine Belt were listed by the Food and Drug Administration as potentially carrying items contaminated at a distribution center.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Six Family Dollar stores in the Pine Belt are among those that the United States Food and Drug Administration warned may be carrying contaminated products unsafe for consumers.

The FDA alerted the public Friday that several categories of federally regulated products may have been made unsafe because of unsanitary conditions at a West Memphis, Ark., distribution center.

An FDA inspection found unsanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, that could cause many of the products to become contaminated.

Stores in six states were affected, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

Following a consumer complaint, the FDA began an investigation of the Family Dollar distribution facility in West Memphis, Ark., in January 2022.

The alert covers products purchased over the past 13-plus months, running from Jan. 1, 2021, to the present.

The FDA alert included Family Dollar stores in Bassfield, Bay Springs, Collins, Hattiesburg, Raleigh and Seminary.

The FDA is working with the company to initiate a voluntary recallExternal Link Disclaimer of the affected products.

“Families rely on stores like Family Dollar for products such as food and medicine,” said Judith McMeekin, associate commissioner for regulatory affairs. “They deserve products that are safe.

“No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility. These conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put families’ health at risk. We will continue to protect consumers.”

Family Dollar ceased distribution of products within days of the FDA inspection team’s arrival on-site and the inspection concluded on Feb. 11.

Conditions observed during the inspection included live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings and products stored in conditions that did not protect against contamination.

More than 1,100 dead rodents were recovered from the facility following a fumigation at the facility in January 2022.

Additionally, a review of the company’s internal records also indicated the collection of more than 2,300 rodents between March 29 and Sept. 17, 2021, demonstrating a history of infestation.

The alert covers FDA-regulated products purchased from Family Dollar stores in the six states from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present.

Some examples of these products include human foods (including dietary supplements, vitamins, herbal and mineral supplements)), cosmetics (skincare products, baby oils, lipsticks, shampoos, baby wipes), animal foods (kibble, pet treats, wild bird seed), medical devices (feminine hygiene products, surgical masks, contact lens cleaning solutions, bandages, nasal care products) and over-the-counter (OTC) medications (pain medications, eye drops, dental products, antacids, other medications for both adults and children).

Consumers are advised not to use and to contact the company regarding impacted products. The agency is also advising that all drugs, medical devices, cosmetics and dietary supplements, regardless of packaging, be discarded.

Food in non-permeable packaging (such as undamaged glass or all-metal cans) may be suitable for use if thoroughly cleaned and washed. Consumers should wash their hands immediately after handling any products from the affected Family Dollar stores.

Consumers who recently purchased affected products should contact a health care professional immediately if they have health concerns after using or handling impacted products. Rodent contamination may cause Salmonella and infectious diseases, which may pose the greatest risk to infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly and immunocompromised people.

The following Pine Belt stores were included in the release issued by the FDA:

Family Dollar store #AddressCity
#103844168 Mississippi 42Bassfield
#29852760D Mississippi 15Bay Springs
#7819816 Main St.Collins
#1119215 Broadway DriveHattiesburg
#12579202 White Oak Ave.Raleigh
#1217023 Mississippi 590 westSeminary

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

