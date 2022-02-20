Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Ellisville holds Mardi Gras parade

Ellisville parade hits the streets
By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Ellisville held their annual Mardi Gras parade Saturday evening.

The parade got a unanimous green light from the city’s Board of Aldermen in January meeting, and those involved said they were excited to see the day approach.

“We love coming out and supporting the businesses we work for and to see the kids getting all excited about getting the candy and the goodies we pass out,” said Christy Beech, who was riding in a float. “It is a very fun experience.”

The parade took off from Jones College, then went down Front Street into downtown Ellisville.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A pedestrian hit by a vehicle Friday died from his injuries overnight at a local hospital.
Pedestrian struck by car Friday dies from injuries
One lucky person is holding a record-breaking ticket for the highest single jackpot sold in...
Lottery ticket for largest single jackpot sold at South Mississippi store
Cynthia Perkins
Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office
Homeowner, burglary suspect shot in Jasper Co.
Green and McCarty were both booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Felons arrested for possession of gun, large knife

Latest News

Mardi Gras parade returns to Laurel after 2021 cancellation because of inclement weather.
Laurel hosts Mardi Gras parade after 2021 cancellation
Columbia's recent annexation has added more than four square miles to the city.
Columbia mayor wants to quickly provide services to newly-annexed areas
USM opens UNA and fans to the Pete.
Fans excited to return to Pete Taylor Park
HPD receives its first drone as a gift from Hattiesburg Moose Lodge.
Hattiesburg Moose Lodge gifts drone to HPD