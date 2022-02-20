Ellisville holds Mardi Gras parade

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Ellisville held their annual Mardi Gras parade Saturday evening.

The parade got a unanimous green light from the city’s Board of Aldermen in January meeting, and those involved said they were excited to see the day approach.

“We love coming out and supporting the businesses we work for and to see the kids getting all excited about getting the candy and the goodies we pass out,” said Christy Beech, who was riding in a float. “It is a very fun experience.”

The parade took off from Jones College, then went down Front Street into downtown Ellisville.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.