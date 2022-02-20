Doctors keeping a close eye on new subvariant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just as the state health department strips their mask recommendation for most indoor spaces, health officials are keeping a close eye on a new sub-variant of omicron that could be more contagious than the original strain.

Doctors are looking at a new subvariant of COVID-19. The BA2 subvariant of omicron could be more transmissible than the original strain of omicron.

Hillary Gibbs lives in East Lansing and recently graduated. She says this is not good news after COVID-19 already ruined most of her college career.

“You know, we might need more vaccines. We’re going to see more patients that have it,” Gibbs said. “It really sucks. It’s going to make life harder for longer.”

New studies out of Japan say the subvariant could also cause more serious illness and could be more resistant to vaccines.

Michael Zaroukian, a doctor at Sparrow hospital, says we are in for a long ride.

“The Omicron B-A2 sub-variant is recently discovered just earlier this month,” Zaroukian said. “It appears to be even more contagious than the original Omicron variant, about 30 to 50 percent more.”

And with new variants come even more exhausted health care workers. He urges everyone to do their part and ask questions to professionals if you have doubts.

He said, “We’ve been through a lot of surges. We have a lot of very tired health professionals. We’re under staffing shortages.”

Zaroukian says the best way to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated, get boosted and wear that mask.

On the overall fight against COVID, progress has been made. Earlier this week, Michigan reported its lowest amount of weekly average cases since September.

