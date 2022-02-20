Columbia mayor wants to quickly provide services to newly-annexed areas

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Columbia is stepping up efforts to provide city services to newly-annexed areas.

The city has five years to provide those services, including water and sewer, but Mayor Justin McKenzie hopes it won’t take that long.

“The 30-day (appeal) window passed on Feb. 14, and as of Feb. 15, the people in the proposed annexed area became annexed officially,” McKenzie said. “We’re now providing them with services such as police, fire, the first responders from our full-time fire department, well as limb and debris removal.”

Columbia’s annexation plan for about 4.5 square miles of territory was approved last month in Marion County Chancery Court.

This week, the deadline for appealing that decision passed.

Columbia’s annexation has added almost 400 new homes and about 40 new businesses to the city, along with nearly 1,000 new residents.

The city has also grown from about 6.4 square miles to 11 square miles.

McKenzie says police and fire protection already is being provided to the annexed areas.

“We don’t want to wait five years to provide these people with good services,” he said. “We want to do that as soon as possible.

“Everything’s not going to happen overnight, but we’re going to try to move forward as feasibly as we can and I think we’re going to be able to provide some of these services in the near future and gradually, pick up the others who are not negatively affected by not having the water or sewer at this point.”

