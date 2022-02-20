Win Stuff
Burn to cover 3,000-plus acres in Greene County

Some 3,000 acres in Greene County underwent a prescribed burn Sunday in the Chickasawhay Ranger...
Some 3,000 acres in Greene County underwent a prescribed burn Sunday in the Chickasawhay Ranger District.(U.S. Forest Service Facebook Page)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Forest Service conducted a prescribed burn Sunday in Greene County that covered 3,002 acres.

The burn started at 11 a.m. Sunday in the Chickasawhay Ranger District, with smoke visible along Mississippi 42, Piave Plaza Road and Forest Service Road 207.

The public is asked to use caution is this area Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

