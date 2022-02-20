Burn to cover 3,000-plus acres in Greene County

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Forest Service conducted a prescribed burn Sunday in Greene County that covered 3,002 acres.

The burn started at 11 a.m. Sunday in the Chickasawhay Ranger District, with smoke visible along Mississippi 42, Piave Plaza Road and Forest Service Road 207.

The public is asked to use caution is this area Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.