‘Bring Back Brooklyn’ clean-up day held Saturday

Bring Back Brooklyn, please
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Many south Forrest County residents spent time in downtown Brooklyn Saturday morning during a community-wide cleanup day, cutting down trees and clearing debris.

It was part of a new project called, “Bring Back Brooklyn,” and marked the second time volunteers had gathered for a clean-up day.

The goal of organizers is not only to improve the look of downtown, but also to inspire people to open new businesses in the area.

“There are a couple of people in town who have some interest in opening some business, but if you want to open a business, you have to have a community people want to come to,” said Katie King, organizer of “Bring Back Brooklyn.”

“So, that’s what we’re trying to do, get it to a place where people don’t think, ‘Oh, Brooklyn. That’s that worn-down place.’ We want people to think, ‘That’s Brooklyn. That’s that place that’s coming back to life,’ They’re working hard and making it a place that’s inspirational for people to come to.”

On Saturday, Feb. 26, downtown Brooklyn will host a fundraiser for “Bring Back Brooklyn,” a crawfish boil that will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

