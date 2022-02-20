Win Stuff
Another quick start, good pitching, add up to a 7-3 win for USM baseball

Another strong pitching performance, another quick start at the plate, led to another victory for the University of Sothern Mississippi baseball team Saturday at Pete Taylor Park.(Photo by Ben Hershey on Unsplash)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For a second consecutive day, the University of Southern Mississippi got up on scoreboard early and received a stout performance on the pitcher’s mound.

The result: a second consecutive victory over visiting University of North Alabama with a 7-3 win Saturday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park.

Newcomer Hunter Riggins allowed just two unearned runs on three hits in six innings, and two USM relievers scattered five hits and gave up one earned run over the final three innings.

Christopher Sargent, who drove in two runs in USM’s season-opening, 8-1 Friday win, put the Golden Eagles up 1-0 in the first inning with an RBI single off North Alabama starter Jacob Bradshaw.

USM pushed the lead to 4-0 after two innings on a two-run single by Gabe Montenegro and Dustin Dickerson’s run-scoring single.

The Golden Eagles tacked on two more runs in he third inning for 6-0 lead. Slade Wilks’ fielder’s choice drove in the first run of the inning, while Rodrigo Montenegro’s infield single drove in the second.

North Alabama (0-2), which has scored one earned run in 18 innings against USM pitching, put two unearned runs up on Riggins as the Golden Eagles committed two of the four errors they would boot on the day.

USM has committed six errors in its first two games.

UNA’s Luke Harper drove in one of the Lions’ first two runs with a double.

The Lions cut the lead to 6-3 in the seventh inning on Reid Homan’s RBI-single, but USM got the run back the next inning when Carson Paetow doubled and scored on an UNA error.

For a second consecutive day, USM had double-digit hits (10), with Sargent and Reece Ewing each picking up a pair of singles. Paetow had USM’s lone extra-base hit.

The teams will wrap up the three-game series at 1 p.m. Sunday at Pete Taylor Park.

