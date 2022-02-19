Win Stuff
USM strikes early on way to season-opening win

The University of Southern Mississippi rapped out 11 hits Friday evening in an 8-1 win over...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-run first inning provided all the runs the University of Southern Mississippi would need as the Golden Eagles logged a season-opening, 8-1 win Friday evening over visiting University of North Alabama at Pete Taylor Park.

USM right-handed starter Ben Ethridge scattered four singles over the first six innings, while Tyler Stuart allowed four singles over the final three to pick up the save.

The only score for North Alabama came on an error, a wild pitch, single and error.

USM led 3-0 after one inning, as Dustin Dickerson, Christopher Sargent and Reece Ewing each drove in runs.

Sargent’s RBI-double in the third inning made the score 4-0, and USM made any thoughts of a comeback much more difficult with a four-run eighth inning.

Dickerson’s two-run-double and run-scoring singles by Ewing and Danny Lynch highlighted the inning.

Will Haberstock took the loss, allowing four runs on eight hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out two.

Ethridge and Stuart combined for 12 strikeouts without issuing a walk. The pair were helped by three double plays turned by the Golden Eagles.

The teams will play again at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

