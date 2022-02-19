Win Stuff
Pedestrian struck by car Friday dies from injuries

A pedestrian hit by a vehicle Friday died from his injuries overnight at a local hospital.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 59-year-old Hattiesburg man struck by a car Friday night died from his injuries overnight at a local hospital.

Forrest County deputy corner Lisa Klem identified the man as Dewitt Anderson Jr.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded about 7:20 p.m. Friday to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Hardy Street and U.S, 49.

An initial investigation said a man was in the roadway when he was struck.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with injuries, Moore said.

The driver stopped at the scene and had cooperated with police during the investigation, Moore said.

