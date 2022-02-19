Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Moose Lodge gifts drone to HPD

HPD receives its first drone as a gift from Hattiesburg Moose Lodge.
HPD receives its first drone as a gift from Hattiesburg Moose Lodge.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After four months of raising money and taking donations, the Hattiesburg Moose Lodge received enough money to donate a drone to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

The drone will be used by all Hattiesburg first responders to complete tasks such as looking for lost people or scoping the area of an active shooter.

“We got a chance to present it to the chief, and we think that is something that is going to help not only the police department but used with the fire department,” said Moose Lodge President Richard Little. “It’ll just be helpful to the whole community of Hattiesburg.”

Along with the drone, the moose lodge also fed the local first responders with a complimentary dinner and gave them a collection of stuffed moose to give to kids in hostile situations.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

