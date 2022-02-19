Fans excited to return to Pete Taylor Park

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fans filled Pete Taylor Park as early as three hours before the first pitch for the season opener against the University of North Alabama.

Some fans were able to see their first game at the Pete, but for people such as Jody “The Mayor” Lott, this is another day in the office, as he has had a spot in the right field for the past 37 years.

“Everybody out here knows each other. We have been out here for years,” said Lott. “There’s some of these guys I’m looking at right now I haven’t seen since last baseball season. It’s just good to reunite with those guys and hook back up.”

“I’ve been here 15 years and out of my 15 years, we look forward to baseball because we’re kind of used to having a good season, you know? So far, every year, we’ve had a pretty good season,” said Sam Mack, the concessions leader and USM Baseball fan.

From the older fans to the newer fans - Pelham Smith, age 6, rocked his all-black Southern Miss jersey and was excited to catch Opening Day with his family.

“My favorite part about coming out to the baseball park is watching them play,” said Smith.

The Golden Eagles start a three-game set with North Alabama before facing South Alabama in a midweek matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

