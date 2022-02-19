Extra Table’s ‘March of the Mayors’ food drive to benefit local pantries, soup kitchens

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg residents may want to think about snagging a jar of peanut butter for home use here in the next few days.

Extra Table’s “March of the Mayors” canned food drive and fundraising event is in the early stages, but the humble jar of peanut butter is the treasure in Hattiesburg to be purchased and then donated to the cause.

During the month-long event, residents living in participating cities and towns in the Pine Belt will have the opportunity to donate healthy canned food items in a friendly competition to benefit area food pantries and soup kitchens that help feed hungry Mississippians.

The March of Mayors has each of the 11 participating mayors awaiting one, specific food item from their residents.

The competition started on Feb. 14,, Valentine’s Day, and will end on March 8, with a final outdoor box packing party to take place Thursday, March 10 at 9:30 a.m. at Venture Church’s Hunt Club Campus in Hattiesburg.

There are drop-off points where the public can donate their city’s assigned food items. All food collected in the Pine Belt will stay in the Pine Belt benefitting Extra Table’s partner food pantries in the area.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said Extra Table was founded in the Hub City and made an appeal for residents living there to donate as much peanut butter (the city’s assigned food item) as possible.

“Seeing this organization that came from our community, and how it now serves state-wide, it gives people an opportunity to participate directly,” Barker said. “To be a part of our community, helping those less fortunate, it’s a big deal.”

“I encourage every Hattiesburger to bring the peanut butter, crunchy, creamy, Jif, Peter Pan, organic, we want it all, and let’s make sure that Hattiesburg wins this thing.”

Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults, never one to back down from a friendly challenge, said Ellisville residents are just as excited about the event as he is.

“I’m very excited for the city of Ellisville to be able to be a part of helping some of the people who are less fortunate,” Buckhaults said.

“It’s a great opportunity to come together with multiple communities and cities to help. I think it’s great and I’m looking forward to it and I hope we can fill the boxes up over and over,” he added.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said he had no hesitation when asked to participate in the food drive since it’s an exciting way for towns to work together towards a common goal and an important need in every community.

“It’s fun, it’s for a great cause, and as mayors and elected officials we don’t get a chance to get together often, but this is for a great cause,” said Mayor Ducker.

“Robert’s done a great job, Martha and the Extra Table folks have done a great job with this. We’re really excited about this in Petal and I know the other folks are going to get in and help out as well, so I’m looking forward to March 8th.”

Below is the list of items each city or town is asking for and their drop-off locations:

Collins - Spaghetti noodles: Donate at Ramey’s, City Hall, and the Fire Station

Columbia - One-pound bags of dried beans: Donate at Walmart, Ramey’s, Pic N Save, and City Hall

Ellisville - One-pound bags of granola bars: Donate at City Hall, Corner Market, and Greer’s Cash Saver

Hattiesburg - Peanut butter: Donate at Corner Market, City Hall, Water Billing Offices, Fire Station 6, Fire Station 8, and at the Fire and Police Training Academy

Laurel - Canned tuna: Donate at City Hall, All Laurel Fire Stations, Laurel Police Department, Laurel-Jones County Library in Laurel and Ellisville,

Magee - Spaghetti noodles: Donate at City Hall

Petal - Canned Fruit: Donate at City Hall and Corner Market

Poplarville - One-pound bags of rice: Donate at Greer’s Cash Saver, Poplarville Lower Elementary, and City Hall, Police and Fire Department

Purvis - Canned green beans: Donate at Jessi Jayne Boutique

Sumrall - Canned corn: Donate at City Hall and Ramey’s Grocery Store

Wiggins - One-pound bags of rice: Donate at Venture Church, City Hall, and Jack’s Plant and Patio

In March of 2021, Extra Table hosted this event on the Mississippi Gulf Coast where 90,000 pounds of food was collected and moved directly to the food pantries in one day.

The March of the Mayors is one of the many endeavors that Extra Table is undertaking to continue to supply much-needed healthy food to pantry and soup kitchen partners across Mississippi.

If you live in one of these Pine Belt cities, make sure to get involved by donating food, or volunteering.

To find out more visit: www.ExtraTable.org or call 601-264-0672.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.