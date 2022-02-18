Win Stuff
WCU student body elects first international SGA president in school history

By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The student body at William Carey University has made history, electing the first International Student Government President, Rana Abozeed.

Abozeed is a junior at WCU from Alexandria, Egypt, and is set to be the president for the 2022-2023 school year.

“That is really inspiring for me because I, when I first joined SGA, we were just a total of two international students,” said Abozeed. “Now by being president, I really hope that this will inspire other international students to run for SGA and to serve, lead and represent.”

Abozeed had dreams of studying abroad since she was in high school. She hopes to cross off a few more dreams along the way.

“I want to inspire students, mainly internationals, to dream big and aim high. Not to stay in just one lane either sports, music or just regular schoolwork,” said Abozeed. “I want to give students a platform where they could like raise their voices and concerns and they’re going to be heard.”

Abozeed wanted to say thanks to the student body for their support and is eager to set the trail for other international students.

