WCU hosts state Educators Rising conference

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 400 high school students from across Mississippi were at William Carey University Friday for a state leadership conference for Educators Rising.

That organization, formerly known as Future Educators of America, is a career/technical organization for high school students who are interested in working in the field of education.

The conference featured individual judged presentations from students on various education topics.

It also included various breakout sessions covering various teaching-related issues.32 different school chapters participated.

It’s the first statewide conference since 2019.

