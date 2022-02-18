Sen. Wicker tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Friday.

Wicker, 70, says he is fully vaccinated and in good health.

Today I received a positive test result for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and in good health. I will work from home for the next few days. I look forward to being back in person soon. — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) February 18, 2022

He says he will work from home for several days before heading back to work in person.

Wicker also tested positive for the virus in August 2021, with mild symptoms. He used that opportunity to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.