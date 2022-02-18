Raffle fundraiser set up for former USM baseball coach Corky Palmer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s nobody who wants to be at Pete Taylor Park this weekend more than Corky Palmer.

Unfortunately, the longtime Southern Miss baseball coach is still recovering from a stroke he suffered in August 2020.

The Golden Eagle faithful have set up a raffle fundraiser to help offset the high medical bills Palmer deals with as he continues to rehab at Landmark of Collins.

If you would like to purchase a $20 raffle ticket or just donate to the cause you can do so at the Southern Miss baseball office, Front Porch Barbecue, The First Bank or Mississippi Made and More at 4600 Hardy Street, Ste 28.

You can also purchase tickets at the following link: https://app.galabid.com/corkyraffle/items

The eight winners - who will all receive prizes - are to be announced during opening weekend at Pete Taylor Park.

The Golden Eagles begin their 2022 season on Friday at 4 p.m. against North Alabama.

“Of course [Palmer] wanted to know everything about the team, where we were and he’s really excited,” said USM head coach Scott Berry. “Unfortunately he won’t be able to make it to any games down here. But it’s still a big part of his life and he’s excited for us and the season. It’s tough to see him in that situation right there. That’s why I’m encouraging if you can help, if it isn’t in dollars then it’s in cards to him or if you have a chance to go see him he’s at the Landmark in Collins, nursing facility there. Probably the best medicine he could have would be visits.”

