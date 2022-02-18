MSDH: Daily COVID cases jump Friday past 1,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – New cases of COVID-19 bumped back over 1,000 in Mississippi, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported Friday.

MSDH said Friday that 1,190 new cases of COVID had been reported during the latest 24-hour period.

The MSDH also reported 46 new deaths associated with COVID.

Twenty-three of those deaths occurred between Jan. 2 and Feb. 17, including two in each of Covington and Forrest counties and one each in both Forrest and Marion counties.

Another 23 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Jan. 6 and Feb. 11, including two in each of Forrest and Marion counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 785,528 and 11,836, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 87,559 COVID-19 cases and 1,185 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 7,012 cases, 106 deaths

Forrest: 21,776 cases, 298 deaths

Jasper: 4,750 cases, 70 deaths

Jones: 20,993 cases, 282 deaths

Lamar: 17,199 cases, 150 deaths

Marion: 6,910 cases, 132 deaths

Perry: 3,017 cases, 63 deaths

Wayne: 5,902 cases, 84 deaths.

MSDH also reported 727,385 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 3,704,655 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,505,690 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies, and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, are available from county health departments.

To date, 5,878,668 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

