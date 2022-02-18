MSDH: 2 additional pediatric COVID-19 deaths reported in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) -The Mississippi State Department of Health reported two additional pediatric COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. Both cases were in the age range of 11 to 17 years old.

According to a post on the MSDH’s Facebook page, both children were unvaccinated. Both were eligible for a vaccination against COVID-19.

A total of 13 Mississippi children under the age of 18 have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Eight of them were in this same age group.

MSDH said vaccination can greatly decrease the risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

Vaccinations are available for children aged 5 and older, and booster vaccinations are available for those 12 and older. Parents with children too young for vaccination should make sure that everyone eligible in their household is up to date on vaccinations.

For more information on free COVID-19 vaccinations for children and adults, click HERE.

