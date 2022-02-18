Win Stuff
Local barber honors father, Rev. J.C. Killingsworth, with memorial wall

Charles Killingsworth dedicates photo display to his father, who was active in the Civil Rights Movement
Charles Killingsworth says he wants everyone to stop by the shop and see the historical display...
Charles Killingsworth says he wants everyone to stop by the shop and see the historical display for themselves.(Mia Monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Black History can be taught in places like schools, churches or inside of a museum. You can also learn about it at Killingsworth Barbershop in Hattiesburg.

The shop sits on Country Club Road near the corner of Country Club Road and JC Killingsworth Drive.

Charles Killingsworth is the owner of the barbershop, and this month, he’s been working on a history project. He started going through old photos of his father, the late Rev. Jesse Charles Killingsworth and decided to put them on display.

“Yes, that’s my father, Rev. J.C. Killingsworth. He lived here back in ‘67. We moved here in ‘67, and my dad was very instrumental in the Civil Rights Movement, they did a lot of work in civil rights,” says Killingsworth. “I’m dedicating this board to him. You know, most of the stuff you see on this board is local marches that he was involved in and there’s a few things nationally that he did.”

He says his father worked with other activists, like Fannie Lou Hamer, Thurgood Marshall and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“He wasn’t nationally known like most of the Civil Rights workers were, but he worked closely with them. Yeah, he was the root, they needed. They needed people in different towns and support to get things done,” says Killingsworth.

Killingsworth says he wants everyone to stop by the shop and see the historical display for themselves.

“I welcome people to come by and see a little bit of local history. And I know a little bit about all the pictures that’s up there. I thought it was a good time to get this wall up since Black History Month was coming up,” Killingsworth says.

Killingsworth says he’s not finished as he plans to add more pictures to the wall when he gets time.

