Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Homeowner, burglary suspect shot in Jasper Co.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office(WTOC)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An apparent burglary turned violent on Thursday in Jasper County.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, a homeowner and a burglary suspect were both shot at a home on County Road 16, east of Louin, Ms.

Both people are currently being treated for their wounds.

The case is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

An apparent burglary turned violent‼️ Homeowner and suspect both shot at a residence on CR 16 East of Louin. Both are...

Posted by Jasper County Sheriff's Department, Mississippi on Thursday, February 17, 2022

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

SPC Threats 2/17/22
LIST: Schools announce early dismissal ahead of Thursday severe weather
JCSD Part-time Deputy/Fire Investigator Seth Bigler (left), State Deputy Fire Marshal Kevin...
PHOTOS: Laurel restaurant fire ruled ‘suspicious’
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Cell phone video shows moments before and after woman jumped from cruise ship
Severe weather update 2/17/2022
Approaching front to bring strong storms to Pine Belt
Stanley Bowman, 44, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Feb. 9.
UPDATE: Missing Hattiesburg man found safe

Latest News

Senate Medicaid committee holds hearing on managed-care proposal
Senate Medicaid committee holds hearing on managed-care proposal
Health, wellness fit for all
Health, wellness fit for all
FSCO deputy technology
Forrest County Sheriff’s Department reviews department software, technology
Senate Medicaid committee holds hearing on managed-care proposal
Senate Medicaid committee holds hearing on managed-care proposal