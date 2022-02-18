Homeowner, burglary suspect shot in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An apparent burglary turned violent on Thursday in Jasper County.
According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, a homeowner and a burglary suspect were both shot at a home on County Road 16, east of Louin, Ms.
Both people are currently being treated for their wounds.
The case is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
