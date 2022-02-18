Hinds Co. election commissioner, business owner arrested, accused of misspending more than $200K in election grant money

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County election commissioner and a local business owner is facing multiple charges and is being required to repay nearly $250,000 to taxpayers.

Friday, agents with the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office arrested District 2 Commissioner Toni Johnson and Clinton resident Cedric Cornelius in connection with misspending hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money awarded to the county to protect voters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson is accused of fraud, embezzlement, and accepting a bribe. Cornelius has been indicted for conspiracy, bribery, and fraud.

Auditor Shad White says Johnson used her position on the commission to, among other things, purchase two 85-inch televisions and personal protective equipment, which she “purportedly had delivered to her own home and one other private residence.”

“To conceal the scheme, she allegedly purchased smaller, less-expensive televisions as ‘replacements,’ for the larger televisions purchased by (the commission),” according to an auditor press release.

Hinds County invoice shows grant money used to purchase two Samsung TVs. (WLBT)

Johnson was arrested at her Clinton home Friday morning. She was escorted in handcuffs to a vehicle waiting outside. Agents from the auditor’s office issued her a demand letter, saying she owes the county $25,893.80, which includes interests and investigative costs.

Cornelius was said to have used his company, Apogee Group II, to “work with Toni Johnson to be paid without work being performed. The company was awarded contracts to perform cleaning services, COVID-19 testing, and voting machine audits... despite being registered as a ‘motion picture and video production company’ with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.

Secretary Michael Watson’s website shows that Apogee was dissolved on November 29, 2021.

WLBT requested a copy of the post-election audit through the county’s open record request portal in October. That request has yet to be filled.

A $216,227.80 demand letter was issued to Cornelius when he was taken into custody, the auditor’s office states.

“These cases expose some of the dangers of private funding of our elections,” White said. “They also represent another chapter in the story of fraud that has resulted from the massive amount of COVID-related spending in the last two years.”

The arrests come months after WLBT’s investigation into the commission’s questionable spending of more than $1.8 million in grant money the county received to keep voters safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson, who was chair of the election commission at the time of the spending, signed off on most, if not all, of the invoices related to the expenditures.

Johnson resigned as election commission chair in July, after initial allegations of misspending arose. Her decision to step down was announced only moments before she was set to be voted out by her fellow board members.

Johnson and Cornelius were transported to the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police Department assisted with the arrest.

Meanwhile, Clinton Police Department confirms that they assisted the auditor’s office when it raided Johnson’s home last fall.

Johnson remains in her position as District 2 commissioner.

