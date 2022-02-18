Forrest County Sheriff’s Department reviews department software, technology

FORREST COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office continues its efforts by bringing new technology and software to the department.

Sheriff Charlie Sims says these software changes have greatly benefited the department and the deputies.

“We brought a couple of software programs onboard and that helps us a do a better job. We got software that helped us with early intervention,” said Sims.

This software can track their use of force, pursuits and disciplinary actions.

“We put the mobile data terminals in the cars for the deputies and what that does is it makes the deputy safer on the road and more efficient. They can also run tags, run licenses, see where other deputies are, what calls they are on and keep track of each other better which makes it safer,” said Sims.

This mobile technology also allows for deputies to complete all their reports while in the field, which limits the amount of time deputies are away from their area.

“It’s very important to us. It’s an expensive investment and foreign agency so we want to make sure we get the body cams and in-car cameras that will be efficient, be cost-effective and the most bang for our bucks for the taxpayers,” said Sims.

The sheriff says by joining the U.S. Secret Service Attorney General Task Force on cyber crimes, they were also able to bring in more equipment for the department.

According to Sheriff Sims, the department will continue with their testing and evaluation for their body cameras.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.