Felons arrested for possession of gun, large knife
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested two convicted felons in possession of weapons in two different incidents on Thursday.
James Green III, 48, of Hattiesburg, was arrested around 3:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Mable Street after a traffic stop.
Officers seized a handgun during the arrest. He was charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Later, Anthony McCarty, 38, of Hattiesburg, was arrested around 5 p.m. in the 6400 block of Highway 49 after a traffic stop.
Officers seized a large knife during the arrest. He was charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Green and McCarty were both booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
