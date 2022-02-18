Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Felons arrested for possession of gun, large knife

Green and McCarty were both booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Green and McCarty were both booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested two convicted felons in possession of weapons in two different incidents on Thursday.

James Green III, 48, of Hattiesburg, was arrested around 3:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Mable Street after a traffic stop.

Officers seized a handgun during the arrest. He was charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Officers seized a handgun during the arrest.
Officers seized a handgun during the arrest. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

Later, Anthony McCarty, 38, of Hattiesburg, was arrested around 5 p.m. in the 6400 block of Highway 49 after a traffic stop.

Officers seized a large knife during the arrest. He was charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Officers seized a large knife during the arrest.
Officers seized a large knife during the arrest.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

Green and McCarty were both booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

SPC Threats 2/17/22
LIST: Schools announce early dismissal ahead of Thursday severe weather
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Severe weather update 2/17/2022
Approaching front to bring strong storms to Pine Belt
Stanley Bowman, 44, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Feb. 9.
UPDATE: Missing Hattiesburg man found safe
After unknowingly giving escaped murderer Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson a ride, Tiffany...
‘You’re going to die or get in the trunk’: Woman recalls harrowing account after giving escaped murderer a ride

Latest News

Both cases were in the age range of 11 to 17 years.
MSDH: 2 additional pediatric COVID-19 deaths reported in Miss.
As CEO/president, Joe F. Sanderson Jr. led the company his grandfather founded to $4.8 billion...
Sanderson Farms CEO inducted into Hall of Fame
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office
Homeowner, burglary suspect shot in Jasper Co.
After the prison escape of convicted murderer Michael Wilson led to an alleged carjacking of a...
‘Don’t lay down, just keep fighting’: Police give tips on surviving an attack