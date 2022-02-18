Felons arrested for possession of gun, large knife

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested two convicted felons in possession of weapons in two different incidents on Thursday.

James Green III, 48, of Hattiesburg, was arrested around 3:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Mable Street after a traffic stop.

Officers seized a handgun during the arrest. He was charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Officers seized a handgun during the arrest. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

Later, Anthony McCarty, 38, of Hattiesburg, was arrested around 5 p.m. in the 6400 block of Highway 49 after a traffic stop.

Officers seized a large knife during the arrest. He was charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Officers seized a large knife during the arrest. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

Green and McCarty were both booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

