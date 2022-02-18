‘Don’t lay down, just keep fighting’: Police give tips on surviving an attack

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a dangerous situation that could have turned deadly this week after a woman was reportedly carjacked by convicted murder Michael Wilson after he escaped from prison.

Tiffany Coward is the woman who managed to get away from Wilson, saying she refused to get in the trunk of the car when he demanded it, then fought back to get away from him.

Tiffany said she agreed to give Wilson a ride to help him. Once on the road, she said he became violent.

“I fought him. I literally fought with everything that I didn’t know I had in me,” she said.

Micheal Wilson, also known as, Pretty Boy Floyd, was on the run after escaping from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility but Tiffany Coward did not know that when he approached her on her front porch asking for a ride to the hospital. (WLOX)

It’s exactly what police say she should have done. We talked with Biloxi police officer Chelsey Dulong following Tiffany’s harrowing story to see what tips they have for anyone who ends up in a dangerous predicament.

“When I saw that... (Tiffany) did great, she did amazing and that’s what you should do,” said Dulong. “You just shouldn’t be like, ‘Ok, well this doesn’t feel right.’ Don’t stop and keep going. You never know what’s going to happen. In that instance, I myself- I wouldn’t have gotten into the trunk. I wouldn’t follow that order. If I could’ve gotten out of that car and just taken off running, that’s what I would have done.”

Biloxi police officer Chelsey Dulong is trained in dealing with dangerous situations. She gave some tips on surviving if you are ever attacked. (WLOX)

As a Biloxi police officer, Dulong is trained in dealing with danger. Above all else, Dulong believes being aware of your surroundings is crucial.

“You never know who it is you’re dealing with. You don’t know what their intentions are, if something bad happened to them or, in this case, they’re an escaped prisoner,” said Dulong. “So if something just doesn’t feel right, I would immediately call the police.”

A key to keeping situations from becoming dangerous is to take quick and decisive actions when something doesn’t feel right.

“If you’re in a large area like at shopping mall and you feel unsafe, make as much loud noise as you possibly can to draw attention to yourself and wherever you are,” said the officer. “If you can’t run away to civilization from them, just get to the nearest house that you can get to. If you have someone that’s going at you, don’t stop fighting. Don’t lay down, just keep fighting.”

Dulong also recommends that everyone know some basic self-defense training. Several martial arts gyms across South Mississippi offer the opportunity to learn self-defense techniques or both men and women.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.