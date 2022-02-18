Win Stuff
Columbia using $600K in grants for economic development, historic preservation, recreation projects

By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Columbia has received more than $600,000 in grants recently, which it’s using for economic development, historic preservation and recreation projects.

One grant, for $50,000, was awarded to the Marion County Development Partnership by the Mississippi Development Authority. It’s paying for site preparation at “New Generation Park,” which is the old Reichhold Chemical Company site.

Another grant is helping the city renovate the historic Columbia Waterworks for office space. It’s a $270,000 Community Heritage Preservation grant from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

A third grant for more than $310,000 will pay for the construction of two pedestrian bridges over a drainage ditch that runs under R.A. Johnson Drive. The bridges will link a parking lot to the city’s new Sportsplex.

That grant is from the federal government and is administered through the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

“Every opportunity that we can go after any grant funding, we’re gonna do that and here, it paid off. We’re gonna be able to offset the cost of those bridges and a sidewalk that will access the parking area on the west side of the sports complex,” said Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie.

The city is putting up about $210,000 in matching funds for those three grants.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

