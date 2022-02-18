Caregivers needed in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Professional caregivers have proven to be essential workers, especially during the pandemic. They provide things like Alzheimer’s care, companionship, meal preparation, household help, personal care and transportation for older adults living, and often isolating, at home.

Home Instead, a caregiving business with a branch in Hattiesburg is hiring for the Pine Belt area.

“Professional caregiving is not a new concept, but I just think the pandemic has probably accelerated the need for caregivers. And so as we receive more calls from families and the seniors themselves wanting to stay at home, wanting to age in place. That’s where they feel safe, especially during this time in our lives during the pandemic, but also they might feel isolated, and so they’re just wanting companionship and care at home. And so that’s really accelerated the need for caregivers,” explains General Manager of the Hattiesburg branch, Keisha Kennedy.

Caregivers, like Melissa Guthrie, say it’s a rewarding job. Guthrie took care of her parents and grandmother before moving into the industry full-time.

“I’ve always wanted to take care of family and the seniors in my life. The best part of all is the connection that I make with my clients. We become so good friends with all of my clients that I’ve ever cared for, and I’ve cared for quite a few over the past almost five years now,” says Guthrie. “We make a connection and the friendship that we bond together will last forever. Because I get joy of seeing them happy of having someone come and spend time with them and listen to their stories and do things with them. That makes them happy and that brings me joy.”

Guthrie explains that it’s very different from a traditional 9-to-5 job. Being a caregiver requires skills like patience, love and being open to your clients every day.

Kennedy says it can be a great career choice for the right person.

“We always say that it’s more important that you have the caring heart and you have a passion for helping others the rest we can train so we don’t really require them to be certified or have any past experience a lot of them do like Melissa with her family,” Kennedy says.

“And so now that maybe they don’t have family to care for they want to give back in other ways, but it’s not a requirement. We provide education and training for our caregivers. We can teach them the skills, they just have to have the heart. That’s the most important thing,” Kennedy explains.

Guthrie says the job description doesn’t do the experience justice.

“When you’re dealing with the clients and seeing the satisfaction on their face and the happiness and the joy that you bring them just by coming to their house every day and doing little chores - and I love to go beyond that. I really get a kick out of doing small little things for the clients,” says Guthrie.

“Yesterday my client and I - we had a fun baking day, and we made apple streusel. We did puffed pastries, and just the twinkle in her eye and her talking and remembering how she used to put on these elaborate dinners. She’s passing along her knowledge to me, and I can pass it along to my daughter and so on and so forth.”

Guthrie says a caring and nurturing person will get a lot out of the job.

“It is more fulfilling, spiritually and personally, than anything else. This is so important to pass on history, the relationships that you bond with your clients. It’s beyond words, it truly is,” says Guthrie.

