02/18 Ryan’s “Cooling, Clearing” Friday Morning Forecast

Not too bad in the Pine Belt with yesterday’s storms, but things will clear and cool rapidly today.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Yesterday’s storms have moved on and we’re seeing effects of the cooler and drier air moving in. It’s still humid and warmer than average this morning, but this afternoon’s high and tonight’s low will fall well below. The clouds will stick with us through the morning hours, but will clear noticeably this afternoon. If you’re not a fan of cold weather and have enjoyed the last few days, fear not...because today’s cool down will be short-lived. Today’s high will be in the mid 50s, but tomorrow will be back to our average in the low 60s...a trend that continues through the middle of next week. That means while the immediate forecast is warming rapidly, back into the 80s no less, we are going to see another cool-down.

As far as active weather goes, between Monday and Thursday of next week we’ll see a warm front swing through first, and then the cold front just in time to clear us up by the weekend.

