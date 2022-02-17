Approaching front to bring strong storms to Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - All week long, we’ve been talking about the potential for severe weather as a cold front moves through, and that time is approaching quickly.

The severe threat has remained relatively low most of the week, but was upgraded to “enhanced,” or level 3 of 5, Wednesday around noon.

Thursday morning’s update did not change the threat in a significant way, only tightening the “bullseye” some and centering it in northeast Mississippi. This still leaves the extreme northern end of the Pine Belt, Simpson, Smith, and Clarke counties under the enhanced risk while weakening the southern end slightly.

Severe weather update 2/17/2022 (Source: WDAM)

Given the setup of the atmosphere in the southeast, there will be strong storms out there, and we’re right on the southern edge of where those may begin to develop.

Spotty showers will continue for the next few hours, gradually becoming more frequent. It looked like we’d start seeing thunderstorm development around noon, but the front appears to have slowed, so now our latest forecast is calling for them to arrive between 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

From that time until around 7 p.m., we could see the development of discreet, supercell thunderstorms. These have the best chance of taking advantage of the atmospheric set up and present our highest tornado threat.

Right now, all modes of severe weather short of hail (just a bit too warm) are possible, though straight-line winds remain our largest threat.

The risk of tornadoes is low but does go as high as 10% just outside of the Pine Belt area. Therefore, it’s important to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings, as today could range anywhere from a near miss to rough afternoon.

After 7 p.m., the front will be leaving the area and transitioning into a more linear storm system, reducing the tornado threat essentially to zero.

