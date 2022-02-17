Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

U.S. Coast Guard offloads $1 billion worth of narcotics

Journalists, politicians, and federal officials stand along with members of the U.S. Coast...
Journalists, politicians, and federal officials stand along with members of the U.S. Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies, as they view more than one billion dollars worth of seized cocaine and marijuana aboard Coast Guard Cutter James at Port Everglades, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Coast Guard said the haul included approximately 54,500 pounds of cocaine and 15,800 pounds of marijuana from multiple interdictions in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard vessel offloaded Thursday more than 30 metric tons of cocaine and marijuana worth over $1 billion that was seized at sea during a months-long deployment off the coast of South America.

The haul of illegal narcotics brought home by the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James was one of the biggest in recent memory.

It’s a reflection of increasingly sophisticated U.S. arsenal but also a recent surge in narcotics coming from Colombia, the world’s top producer of cocaine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPC Threats 2/17/22
LIST: Schools announce early dismissal ahead of Thursday severe weather
JCSD Part-time Deputy/Fire Investigator Seth Bigler (left), State Deputy Fire Marshal Kevin...
PHOTOS: Laurel restaurant fire ruled ‘suspicious’
Severe weather update 2/17/2022
Approaching front to bring strong storms to Pine Belt
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Cell phone video shows moments before and after woman jumped from cruise ship
SPC Threats 2/17/22
First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather likely Thursday

Latest News

An Orlando woman said a boy asked to use her phone and then used Venmo to steal nearly $4,000.
Woman says boy asking to use phone for help instead uses Venmo to take nearly $4K
The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Haefs told detectives that the victim was her...
Police investigating 6-year-old's death in Kansas City
This article will be updated when more information is provided.
LIST: Power outage maps in the Pine Belt
'Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end,' Prime Minister Justin...
Truckers in Ottawa hold their ground despite threats of crackdown
A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Sharpton: Without no-knock warrant, Amir Locke would be alive