Tim’s Two Cents: USM football coach Will Hall

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, Tim Doherty talks with University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall.

Hall, who enters his second year on the sideline, will welcome 26 new players to the program Saturday when the Golden Eagles open spring practice.

USM struggled to a 3-9 record in Hall’s first season, needing wins in two of the final three games to reach that level.

Hall was introduced as USM’s new football coach on Dec. 2, 2021, then formerly introduced on Dec. 7.

Hall, an Amory, Miss., native, talks about what he and his staff are expecting out of the next five weeks, what a nearly full roster could mean for the Golden Eagles and where the pecking order stands at quarterback.

