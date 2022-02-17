Spirit of a Warrior Luncheon held in Hattiesburg focused on health and wellness

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, The Sixth Street Museum District hosted its Spirit of a Warrior Luncheon at the African American Military History Museum.

The guest speaker for the event was Lt. Col. (Retired) Jean Turner, who served in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps for 25 years and is also a registered nurse and certified health coach.

Turner spoke to the group about how to incorporate sustainable health and wellness practices into your daily life.

“Educating yourself about your health is important, but you must apply that information into your life to be able to see the true benefits in becoming healthier,” she stated.

She said by challenging yourself on how you view your wellbeing is key.

“We have some of the highest rates in the nations for diabetes, cancer, COVID and heart disease,” Turner said. “We must get out of this mindset of just a pill will work or what we can’t do.”

Turner said focusing on simple steps in becoming healthier can lead to a legacy of fitness for generations to come.

“We have got to change our mindsets and change our way of thinking, and if we’re going to leave a legacy, leave a legacy of health and wellness for our children and grandchildren for generations to come,” Turner said. “That’s how we can change history.”

Thursday’s program was part of The Sixth Street Museum District’s Black Health and Wellness events honoring pioneers in medicine for Black History Month.

