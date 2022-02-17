Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

South Jones softball standout signs scholarship

South Jones High School pitcher Phallyn Clark signed a scholarship with Meridian Community...
South Jones High School pitcher Phallyn Clark signed a scholarship with Meridian Community College(Tonya Jensen)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - South Jones High School pitcher Phallyn Clark, a standout on and off the softball diamond, signed a scholarship Wednesday to continue her playing career and education at Meridian Community College.

Clark, the Lady Braves’ Most Valuable Player as a junior, was named first-team All District after posting a 7-8 record with a 4.18 earned run average and 71 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings.

She also hit .278 in 20 plate appearances, finishing with five hits and five runs scored with a run batted in.

She’ll graduate as salutatorian for the Class of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

SPC Threats 2/17/22
LIST: Schools announce early dismissal ahead of Thursday severe weather
JCSD Part-time Deputy/Fire Investigator Seth Bigler (left), State Deputy Fire Marshal Kevin...
PHOTOS: Laurel restaurant fire ruled ‘suspicious’
Severe weather update 2/17/2022
Approaching front to bring strong storms to Pine Belt
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Cell phone video shows moments before and after woman jumped from cruise ship
SPC Threats 2/17/22
First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather likely Thursday

Latest News

Hall was introduced as USM’s new football coach on Dec. 2, 2021, then formerly introduced on...
Tim’s Two Cents: USM football coach Will Hall
Christian Ostrander
USM Associate Head Coach Christian Ostrander talks 2022 pitching staff
Southern Miss baseball
Goals stay the same for Golden Eagles ahead of 2022 season
Southern Miss baseball
Goals stay the same for Golden Eagles ahead of 2022 season