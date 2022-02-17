South Jones softball standout signs scholarship

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - South Jones High School pitcher Phallyn Clark, a standout on and off the softball diamond, signed a scholarship Wednesday to continue her playing career and education at Meridian Community College.

Clark, the Lady Braves’ Most Valuable Player as a junior, was named first-team All District after posting a 7-8 record with a 4.18 earned run average and 71 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings.

She also hit .278 in 20 plate appearances, finishing with five hits and five runs scored with a run batted in.

She’ll graduate as salutatorian for the Class of 2022.

