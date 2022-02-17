Small business owners celebrate Black History Month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg small business owner wants to celebrate Black History Month and bring exposure to other small businesses.

The event is called “Black History in the Making, Volume Two.” It will be held on 621 Mobile Street, Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

About 30 different business owners will set their products along the street. Valencia Henderson organized the event and says there will be food, shopping, music, and Girl Scout Cookies!

“Take a time to look back on how far we’ve come and be grateful for that. Embrace where we are now and plan for our future. Also start celebrating because we really are some history makers,” says Henderson. “I’d like to give everyone an opportunity to support local black-owned businesses.”

