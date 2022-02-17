Win Stuff
Nissan’s Canton plant to build electric by 2025

Company to ‘upskill’ nearly 2,000 jobs; project represents $500 million investment in Mississippi
The company announced Thursday a $500 million investment in its Canton, Miss., manufacturing plant to refit equipment and retrain about 40 percent of its workforce to build electric vehicles by 2025.(Shizuo Kambayashi | AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) _ Nissan plans to invest $500 million in its Canton facility to support a project that would build two, all-new, all-electric vehicles in Mississippi.

Gov. Tate Reeves and Nissan officials gathered Thursday at Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant to announce the company’s plans.

The latest installment would bring Nissan’s estimated investment in Mississippi since 2003 to nearly $4 billion.

“For nearly two decades, Mississippians have kept our state at the forefront of the world’s automotive industry,” Reeves said. “The announcement that Nissan Canton is shifting some production to EVs further positions Mississippi as a leader in this crucial economic sector.”

Nissan will begin transforming its Mississippi operations with the latest in EV (ElectricVehicle) manufacturing technology to support production of all-new Nissan and Infiniti EV vehicles, scheduled to begin in 2025.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements, equipment installation and workforce training in support of the project. Madison County is providing assistance as well.

The project includes “upskilling” nearly 2,000 employees at Nissan Canton and will help ensure these jobs remain in Mississippi.

“Nearly 20 years after opening its Canton facility, Mississippians continue to produce award-winning vehicles for this global automotive leader,” said Laura Hipp, Mississippi Development Authority. “Nissan’s decision to produce electric vehicles in the state once again places Mississippi in the global spotlight ... "

Nissan Canton employs about 5,000 and has assembled nearly five million vehicles. The plant currently produces the Altima, Frontier, TITAN and TITAN XD models

“We are a top state for automotive leaders, and this significant investment by Nissan in the Canton facility lets the world know that we are open for business and our workforce is ready to take on these in-demand jobs of the future,” Hipp said. 

Thursday’s announcement is part of Nissan Ambition 2030 and will make Mississippi home to Nissan and its employees for years to come.

“(Thursday’s) announcement is the first of several new investments that will drive the EV revolution in the United States,” Nissan Motor Corporation COO Ashwani Gupta said. “Nissan is making a strong investment in Canton’s future, bringing the latest technology, training and process to create a truly best-in-class EV manufacturing team.” 

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

